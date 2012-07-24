New Issue- IFC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.7605
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Notes will settle in dollars
ISIN XS0811020584
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.