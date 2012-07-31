New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date August 06, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp
Payment Date August 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 - 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN US00254ELN03
