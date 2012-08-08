New Issue-GECC prices NZ$125 mln 2016 bond

METALS-Copper, zinc and nickel rebound on supply concerns
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount NZ$125 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.167
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0816713118
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
