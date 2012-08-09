New Issue-P&G prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Procter and Gamble Company (P&G)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 16, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.16

Yield 2.094 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0816704125

