BRIEF-Moody's ups the letter of credit backed rating to A1/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 for The City of Jacksonville, FL Industrial Development Revenue Bonds

Aug 15 City of Jacksonville, FL Industrial Development Revenue Bonds

* Moody's upgrades the letter of credit backed rating to A1/VMIG 1 from A3/VMIG 2 for The City of Jacksonville, FL Industrial Development Revenue Bonds, Series 1989 (University of Florida Health Science Center/ Jacksonville Fa

