New Issue-America Movil prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

August 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower America Movil SAB de CV

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.392

Reoffer price 99.942

Yield 1.135 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98bp

Over Swiss Government

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0192892757

