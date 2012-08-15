New Issue-America Movil prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
August 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower America Movil SAB de CV
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.392
Reoffer price 99.942
Yield 1.135 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98bp
Over Swiss Government
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0192892757
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.