版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Chaves SME CLO No. 1 following Citibank N.A. (London Branch) and Citibank International plc downgrades

Aug 28 Chaves SME CLO No. 1

* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Chaves SME CLO No. 1 following Citibank N.A. (London Branch) and Citibank International plc downgrades

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐