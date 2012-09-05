New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 500 mln stg 2029 bond

BRIEF-Insulet reports Q4 revenue $103.6 million
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 12, 2029
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 98.85
Reoffer price 98.85
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
& Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0828013838
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
