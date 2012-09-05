版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:31 BJT

New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.552

Reoffer price 99.552

Yield 1.192 pct

Spread minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐