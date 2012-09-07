版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 21:36 BJT

New Issue-IBRD adds C$250 mln to 2015 bond

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount C$250 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2015

Coupon 1.7 pct

Reoffer price 100.7

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct February 2015 Canada

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 10 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total C$650 million

when fungible

ISIN CA459058CN10

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐