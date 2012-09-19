版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 16:54 BJT

New Issue- Metlife prices A$500 mln 2017 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Insurance Co

(Metlife)

Issue Amount A$500 million

Maturity Date September 28, 2017

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.145

Reoffer price 99.145

Yield 4.945 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nab & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

