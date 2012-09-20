版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 22:55 BJT

New Issue-BNG prices $2.25 bln 2017 bond

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $2.25 billion

Maturity Date September 27, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.9bp

over the August 2017 UST

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

