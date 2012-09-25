New Issue-Doosan Infracore prices $500 mln 2042 bond

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Doosan Infracore Infracore Co Ltd
Guarantor Korea Development Bank, Woori Bank &
Hana Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 05, 2042
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.643
Reoffer yield 3.328 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & KDB
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0835594622
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
