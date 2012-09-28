New Issue-IFC adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.9075
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 325 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0811020584
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct