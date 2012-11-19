版本:
New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group INC

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.614

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

ISIN CH0200404173

