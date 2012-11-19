New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group INC
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.614
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
ISIN CH0200404173
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering