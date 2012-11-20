New Issue-Telefonica prices dual tranche deal

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2018
Coupon 2.718 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.718 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0197841569
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 14, 2022
Coupon 3.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0200252788
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.