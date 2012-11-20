New Issue- GECC prices 800 mln NOK 2018 bond

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
(GECC)
Issue Amount 800 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.64
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group Ltd & Deutsche Bank AG
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.