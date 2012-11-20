版本:
New Issue-NIB prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Janaury 17, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.628

Spread 17.05 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

