New Issue-NIB prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date Janaury 17, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.628
Spread 17.05 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.