New Issue-ICICI Bank adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date February 21, 2018
Coupon 4.7 pct
Reoffer price 102.953
Spread 340 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct October 31, 2017 UST
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC,
JPMorgan & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
