New Issue-ICICI Bank adds $250 mln to 2018 bond

November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 4.7 pct

Reoffer price 102.953

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct October 31, 2017 UST

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC,

JPMorgan & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

