New Issue- AT&T Inc prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

November 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AT&T Inc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.099
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.5bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0861594652
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue