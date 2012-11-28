New Issue-Lottomatica prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

November 28 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lottomatica Group SPA
Guarantor Gtech Corp, Gtech Holdings Corp
,Gtech rhode Island,
Investgames SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.227
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0860855930
