New Issue-Gulf International Bank prices $500 mln 2017 bond

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Gulf International Bank B.S.C.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.864
Yield 2.404 pct
Spread 178.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GIB Capital, J.P. Morgan, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi, SG CIB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain