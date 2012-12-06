版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 00:37 BJT

CORRECTED-Big shareholder urges Stec to consider strategic alternatives

(Corrects name of shareholder in paragraph 2 to Balch Hill Capital from Balch Capital)

Dec 6 Solid-state drive maker Stec Inc should consider strategic alternatives including a sale, its biggest independent shareholder said in a letter to the company that expressed "serious concern" about its strategic direction.

Balch Hill Capital, which holds 9 percent of Stec, said the company's response to intensifying competition has been to broaden its product line and dramatically increase its operating expenses, particularly in research and development, in an effort to gain scale and compete. "Yet, there is no commensurate increase in revenues or profits," the letter said.

Stec's largest shareholders are the members of the family of co-founder Manouch Moshayedi.

The company has a market value of about $225 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐