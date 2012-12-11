New Issue-AT&T prices 1.0 bln euro 2032 bond

December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AT&T Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2032

Coupon 3.55 pct

Issue price 99.746

Reoffer price 99.746

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BafAML & Barclays

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

