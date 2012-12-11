New Issue-CIBC prices A$125 mln 2018 bond

December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC)
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.967
Payment Date December 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0866313264
