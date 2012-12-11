New Issue-CIBC prices A$125 mln 2018 bond

December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(CIBC)

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.967

Payment Date December 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0866313264

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue