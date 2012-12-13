New Issue- Caterpillar prices 5.0 bln Russian ruble 2015 bond

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Limited
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation
Issue Amount 5.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 20, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.5 pct
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0868348987
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: