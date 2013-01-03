New Issue-Municipality Finance prices 225 mln SFR 2023 bond

January 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Municipality Finance
Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 01, 2023
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.441
Reoffer price 99.691
Yield 0.907 pct
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0203695629
