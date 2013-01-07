New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal

January 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 306 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 17, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.32

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0204002726

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.834

Spread 3 basis points

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0204002734

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2033

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.492

Spread 7.5 basis points

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 684 million swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0204002742

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisenbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

