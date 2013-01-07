New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
January 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 306 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 17, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.32
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Minus mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0204002726
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.834
Spread 3 basis points
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0204002734
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2033
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.492
Spread 7.5 basis points
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 684 million swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0204002742
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisenbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ZURICH, April 12 ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta has received approval from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the two companies said on Wednesday.
* Syngenta says China's approval for takeover by ChemChina comes with no conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)