New Issue- Met Life prices dual tranche deal

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
(Met Life)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.987
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.368
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0873665706
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Note Issuance programme
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility