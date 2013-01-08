版本:
New Issue-IBRD prices $1.5 bln 2015 FRN

January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

And Development

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date January 14, 2015

Coupon 1-Month Libor

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1-Month Libor

Payment Date January 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

ISIN US45905UMB79
