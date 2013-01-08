New Issue- GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.913
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0874839086
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.311
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0874840845
Common terms
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & IMI
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undislosed
Denoms (K) 1
