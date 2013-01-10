New Issue-GECC prices NZ$300 mln 2018 bond

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
January(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation(GECC)
Issue Amount NZ$300 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.524
Yield 4.357 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.