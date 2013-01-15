New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 23, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.888
Reoffer price 99.888
Yield 1.3915 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 17.45bp
over the 2020 UST
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley
& RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN US045167CF88
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.