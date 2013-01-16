New Issue-Yuexiu Property prices dual tranche deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Yuexiu Property Co. Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.831 pct
Yield 3.287 pct
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 0.75 pct December 2017 UST
ISIN XS0878082899
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.459 pct
Yield 4.568 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.625 pct November 2022 UST
ISIN XS0878083517
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOC, DBS, HSBC, MS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
