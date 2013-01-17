New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln SFR 2028 bond

UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus sees recovery after two-year profit slide
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2028
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.012
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0204975426
