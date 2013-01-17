版本:
New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln SFR 2028 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2028

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.012

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0204975426

