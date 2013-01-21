New Issue-NIBC BANK prices 150 mln SFR 2016 bond

UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower NIBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date December 19, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.48
Reoffer price 100.48
Yield 3.01 pct
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0205170555
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.