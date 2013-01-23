版本:
New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 06, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.731

Reoffer price 100.131

Yield 1.605 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124bp

over Swiss Govt.

Payment Date February 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0205409011

