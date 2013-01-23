New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 225 mln sfr 2020 bond

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 06, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.731
Reoffer price 100.131
Yield 1.605 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124bp
over Swiss Govt.
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0205409011
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.