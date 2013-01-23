New Issue-Boral prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Boral Ltd

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date February 20, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.378

Reoffer price 99.729

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0204477241

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.