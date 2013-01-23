New Issue-Boral prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Boral Ltd
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date February 20, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.378
Reoffer price 99.729
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0204477241
