New Issue-TMCC prices dual tranche deal

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 01, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.950
Reoffer yield 1.262 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.8bp
Over 4.5 pct Due 2017
ISIN XS0881360555
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.947
Reoffer yield 2.381 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.3bp
Over 1.5 pct Due 2022
ISIN XS0881362502
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC,
Credit Agricole CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.