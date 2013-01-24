New Issue-Future Land prices $200 mln 2018 bond

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Future Land Development Holding
Ltd
Guarantor All the Restricted Subsidiaries outside
The PRC
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 10.25 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Yield 10.25 pct
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, UBS,
Haitong International
Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX-ST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict