New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal

Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 270 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.239
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0206074871
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 16, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.091
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 580 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0199589588
Temporary ISIN CH0206074897
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 186 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2029
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 97.697
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 622 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0194273204
Temporary ISIN CH0206074905
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.