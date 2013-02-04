版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 15:29 BJT

Moody's withdraws ratings for two Australian CMBS issued by BSF Bonds

BSF Bonds No.1 Limited and BSF Bonds No.2 Limited.

