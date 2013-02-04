New Issue-EIB prices $1.25 bln 2020 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.203
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.7bp
over the 1.375 pct January 2020 UST
Payment Date February 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-10-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue