New Issue-PfZ prices multi tranche deal

FOREX-Dollar edges higher, but gains tempered amid U.S.-China uncertainty
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PfZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 128 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 13, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.051
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0206368182
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 170 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 05, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.254
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0206368190
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 360 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 02, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.413
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0206368174
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
