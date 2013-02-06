版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 02:08 BJT

New Issue-IBRD prices dual tranche deal

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

& Development (IBRD)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $4.25 billion

Maturity Date April 15, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.918

Reoffer price 99.918

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps

ISIN US459058CX99

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.419

Reoffer price 99.419

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN US459058CY72

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

