New Issue-IBRD prices dual tranche deal

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
& Development (IBRD)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $4.25 billion
Maturity Date April 15, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.918
Reoffer price 99.918
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps
ISIN US459058CX99
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 13, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.419
Reoffer price 99.419
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN US459058CY72
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme