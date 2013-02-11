版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 22:40 BJT

New Issue-IIC adds $50 mln to 2016 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Inter-American Investment Corp (IIC)

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date November 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp

Reoffer price 100.139

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mizuho

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $400 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0854680906

Temp ISIN XS0891032582

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

