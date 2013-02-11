版本:
New Issue-Philip Morris prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Philip Morris International INC

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 0.87 pct

Issue price 100.259

Reoffer price 99.709

Yield 0.925 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0206903764

