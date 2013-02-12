New Issue-Thurgauer Kantonalbank prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 04, 2027

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.343

Spread 7.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0206992270

