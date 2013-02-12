New Issue-Thurgauer Kantonalbank prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.343
Spread 7.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0206992270
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.