New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices $600 mln 2018 FRN

UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $600 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Regs ISIN XS0891864398
144A ISIN US50048MAZ32
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott