New Issue-KfW adds $500 mln to 2015 FRN

UPDATE 2-May to raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 5bp
Reoffer price 100.02
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN US500769FM17
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott